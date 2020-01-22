Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 39,476 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,476 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $111,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.