Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,432 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $73,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

