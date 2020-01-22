Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,380 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $73,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Novartis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 41.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,022. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

