Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 107 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $91,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.76.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $503.59. 1,040,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $279.33 and a 52 week high of $517.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

