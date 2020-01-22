Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 1,010 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Corning by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,836. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.