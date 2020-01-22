Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brinker International worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $9,888,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Brinker International by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $9,421,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,065,000.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,842. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

