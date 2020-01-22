Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 598 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. 909,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.