Brick & Kyle Associates Makes New Investment in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 451,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period.

NXJ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 5,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

