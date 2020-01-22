Brick & Kyle Associates Invests $235,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. 329,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $80.57 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

