Brick & Kyle Associates Acquires Shares of 65,862 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,318,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. 14,669,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,926,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

