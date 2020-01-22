Brick & Kyle Associates Acquires 398 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.22. 160,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,805. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $170.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

