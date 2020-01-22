Brick & Kyle Associates Acquires 244 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 584.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after acquiring an additional 691,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 1,041,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,511. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

