Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. 14,543,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

