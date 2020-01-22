Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 4.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 1.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,431,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.82. 41,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $207.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

