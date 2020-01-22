Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $204,000 in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Pacira Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.