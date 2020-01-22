Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,416 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 206,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

In related news, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $400,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

