BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of BMCH opened at $30.92 on Friday. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BMC Stock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.