BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.50

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 3604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMCH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.91.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 29.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

