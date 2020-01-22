Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stake Increased by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CFO D Andrew Woodward purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,337.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 41,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.83. Blueknight Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKEP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

