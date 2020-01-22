Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 799 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 6,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $20.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

