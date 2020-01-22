Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 1,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,807. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

