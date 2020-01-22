Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,600. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.