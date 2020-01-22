Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $136.40 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average of $165.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

