Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 92,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 165,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,284,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 147,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 102,760 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6087 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.