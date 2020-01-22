BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. 1,426,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,267. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

