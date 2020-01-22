BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.00. 2,120,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.27 and a 12 month high of $352.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

