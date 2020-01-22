BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,452,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,155. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $90.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

