BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 193,923 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 907,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 157,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 43.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

