BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

GE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 42,508,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,005,832. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

