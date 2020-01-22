BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

