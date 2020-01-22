BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.43. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

