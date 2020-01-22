BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $539.33

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $539.33 and last traded at $539.01, with a volume of 34428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $529.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.80.

Get BlackRock alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.39 and a 200 day moving average of $466.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.