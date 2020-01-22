BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.23

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.45. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

