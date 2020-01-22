BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,206. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.80 and a 1-year high of $539.63. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

