Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.32

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 1120200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,153,276.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,450.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 416,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,949,000 after purchasing an additional 349,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,526,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Blackline by 799.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

