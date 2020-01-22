Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $732,139.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Altcoin Trader. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $732,139.00 and $1,493.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00612273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00125973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00120327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000924 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,812,234 coins and its circulating supply is 4,782,688 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Exrates, Altcoin Trader and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

