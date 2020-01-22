BitCoen (BEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $346.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $48,308.00 and approximately $346.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.23 or 0.02705192 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,273.06 or 0.95511620 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

