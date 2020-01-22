Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $656,906.00 and approximately $4,077.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00052985 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00073267 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,732.92 or 1.00039493 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038253 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 213,719,894 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

