BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 5.4%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $2.93, 15,005,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 317% from the average session volume of 3,596,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several brokerages have commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $412.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 778,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 228,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,692,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 648,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $9,340,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

