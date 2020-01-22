Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.78

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.78 and traded as high as $114.54. Biglari shares last traded at $112.27, with a volume of 7,305 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.95.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,094.10. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $2,654,667. Corporate insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 62.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 213.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 15.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 134.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 46.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

