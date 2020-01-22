Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Bidstack Group PLC (LON:BIDS) shares traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), 1,500,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

In other Bidstack Group news, insider James Draper sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($394,632.99).

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.