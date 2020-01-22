BidaskClub Upgrades Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alico has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $47,895.04. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $335,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alico by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alico by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Alico in the third quarter worth $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alico by 329.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

