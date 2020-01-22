BidaskClub Downgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

