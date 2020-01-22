BidaskClub Downgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TAST. TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of TAST opened at $5.11 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

