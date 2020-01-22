BetProtocol (BEPRO) Tops One Day Volume of $145,481.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $550,927.00 and $145,481.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03490536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00204064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.