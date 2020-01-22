Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $3 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.58. The stock had a trading volume of 326,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.71.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

