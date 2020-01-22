Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 74.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.80.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.30. 508,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,879. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.80 and a 52-week high of $539.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $506.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

