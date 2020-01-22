Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 62,830 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. 3,082,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.