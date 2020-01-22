Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after buying an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.50. 296,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,722. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $279.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

