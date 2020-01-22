Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will announce sales of $4.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.22 billion. Becton Dickinson and posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $18.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 83,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $279.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

